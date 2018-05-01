Home States Tamil Nadu

TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to visit Delhi for function presided by PM Modi

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will visit New Delhi on May 2 to take part in a function to be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami | File Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will visit New Delhi on May 2 to take part in a function to be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the Chief Minister is likely to meet a couple of union ministers, his meeting with Modi is yet to be confirmed. Palaniswami is taking the 6 am flight to Delhi on May 2, and returning to Chennai by the 6 am flight on May 3.The visit to Delhi takes place at a time when opposition parties are giving a tough time to the ruling AIADMK over the Cauvery issue.  Significantly, he is visiting Delhi a day ahead of the May 3 deadline set by the Supreme Court to the Centre to submit the draft scheme for implementing the Cauvery tribunal award.

On Monday, Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan, after the swearing-in ceremony of S Ayyar as the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman. 
However, official sources said Palaniswami and Panneerselvam met the Governor while having tea after the function. Former State Election Commissioner Ayyar on Monday commenced his second term as ombudsman for local bodies. 

He will hold the post for a period of three years. Last time, Ayyar was appointed as ombudsman for local bodies on April 1, 2015. At a simple function held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Purohit administered the oath to Ayyar in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. 

