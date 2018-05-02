Caste organisations voice support to apex court ruling on SC/ST Act

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last month when the Supreme Court's ruling on the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was met with stiff opposition from all quarters in the country for allegedly diluting the Act, Tamil Nadu remained silent except for what was perceived as 'tokenistic effort' against the order. Now, clearer voices have begun to emerge from the State's powerful backward communities in support of the ruling.Outfits representing the interests of the Gounder community in the Western Kongu region are perhaps the most vocal in supporting the Supreme Court's verdict.

The Act was used to blackmail the economically affluent and socially influential persons by lodging fake cases against them. Influential ruling party members also used it as a tool to take revenge on their rivals. So the Supreme Court's ruling will help in creating social harmony, said GK Nagaraj, Kongu Nadu Jananayaka Katchi.

The raging protest over the Cauvery issue was claimed to be the reason for Tamil Nadu's silence on the issue. After the Cauvery protest calmed down, the opposition parties did stage a one-day protest and the State government also filed an appeal against the SC's order. However, the State's opposition against the order has come across as 'too little, too late' from the State's part.Ironically, the caste groups in certain pockets of the State had in recent elections years made the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as a poll issue claiming that the legislation empowers the Dalit population in the rural areas and hence helps them challenge the authority wielded by caste Hindus in these regions.

We consider that the Supreme Court's ruling was aimed at protecting the innocent people who are targeted by the Act. In fact, most of the times the Act was misused with an intention to create problems to caste Hindus. The Supreme Court's ruling was something that majorityof the caste Hindus were expecting for several years. The court had realised the ground reality and given such an order, said ER Easwaran, general secretary, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi.The Supreme Court on March 20 ruled against automatic arrest of persons charged under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and laid conditions before an accused under the Act could be arrested.

Activists feel that for the outfits that gain mainly from the consolidation of the backward caste groups, the opposition to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is one of their central planks. The Kongu outfits and parties like PMK would immensely benefit if the Supreme Court's rule comes into force. They are trying to mobilise their caste base by making this an issue, said A Marx, president of Tamilnadu Chapter of People's Union for Human Rights (PUHR).Dr Ramadoss, PMK founder, a party that draws most of its electoral base from the Vanniyar-dominated northern region, said in a statement soon after the verdict, We couldn't understand why the judgement is being opposed by the DMK and AIADMK even though the new judgement is not against Dalits. He opined that the SC's order was only to protectinnocent persons from being booked under the Act.