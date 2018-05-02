Home States Tamil Nadu

Malay drugs washed ashore

Around 200 strips of tablets washed ashore near the Siddhar temple beach of Kodiyakkarai on Tuesday, triggering mild panic among fishermen and a police inquiry, which, however, revealed that they had

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  Around 200 strips of tablets washed ashore near the Siddhar temple beach of Kodiyakkarai on Tuesday, triggering mild panic among fishermen and a police inquiry, which, however, revealed that they had been discarded by the relatives of a recently deceased heart patient.

Speaking to Express, an officer with the Vedaranyam police station said, "We started an inquiry as the medicines were made in Malaysia and were past their expiry date. We came to know that a person from Vedaranyam who worked in the southeast Asian country had recently returned with health issues like diabetes and cholesterol. After his death a few weeks ago, his family members, who did his funeral rites on the Kodiyakkarai beach, threw the tablets into the sea, which have washed ashore now."

Police refused to name the person, saying his family members were not willing to reveal his identity.

The locals initially got suspicious because the shore is often used to smuggle banned drugs to and from Sri Lanka.

