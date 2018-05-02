One dies, another hurt as rain lashes Kovai dist

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An 80-year-old woman died when the roof of her house collapsed in heavy rain at Negamam near Pollachi on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sellammal, who was sleeping when the incident happened. Hearing her cries, locals rescued and admitted her to government Pollachi hospital. However, she succumbed to injuries.

Similarly, Kalamani (40), a resident of Kuppanur, was injured when the concrete roof of her house collapsed in rain. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sirumugai.

Meanwhile, heavy downpour, accompanied by thunder, left several residents stranded as rainwater inundated houses in low lying areas of the district. Moreover, residents of Ramanathapuram, Thudiuyalur, Selvapuram and Peelamedu faced power outage for more than half an hour.

Annur recorded a maximum rainfall of 45 mm in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning. The district received a total of 228 mm rainfall. Similarly, Peelamedu received 35 mm; Mettupalayam 38 mm; Periyanacikenpalayam 42 mm; Sulur 20 mm; and TNAU 22 mm.