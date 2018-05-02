Home States Tamil Nadu

State approaches Supreme Court against order to close TASMAC shops

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging Madras High Court order which asked the State to close down 1,700 liquor shops opened along the highways, falling under mu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging Madras High Court order which asked the State to close down 1,700 liquor shops opened along the highways, falling under municipal areas, across the State.

The Madras High Court had on Saturday directed the State to shut down the outlets as the process followed in permitting such shops were not in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

The issue pertains to a circular issued by the State on September 1, 2017 directing the collectors to permit all FL1 to FL11 licensed establishments within the limits of Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and town panchayats.

The court in its order had said, “In our view, impugned communication is not in accordance with judgements and/or orders of the SC, insofar as the same directs the collectors to permit all FL I to FL II licensed shops within the limits of municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats to function with immediate effect.

Representations to establish such shops could only have been decided on a case to case basis by the State government taking into account all relevant factors as per the judgements and/or orders of the SC.” The court is likely to hear case in coming week.

