Tamil Nadu: Boy upset over alcoholic dad kills self; suicide note appeals CM Palaniswami, PM Modi to enforce prohibition

TIRUNELVELI: A 17-year-old boy, who has completed his class 12 board exams and is to appear for NEET on Saturday, was found hanging dead from a railway overbridge in Tirunelveli city on Wednesday.

The incident has stroked up debate around prohibition as a note police recovered from the backbag the boy was wearing suggested that he was killing self since he is upset over his father's addiction to alcohol.

"Let's see at least now whether the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Indian Prime Minister will close the liquor shops. Else I will come as spirit and eliminate the liquor shops," the note supposedly written by Dinesh Nallasivan read.

The alleged suicide note left by Dinesh

Police sources said the boy was spotted hanging dead only this morning from the railway overbridge at Vannarapettai area. Dinesh had lost his mother and is said to be staying in the house of one of his uncle's and studying.

In the suicide note, Dinesh has appealed his father to stop drinking at least after his death. "Appa (dad).. please stop drinking at least after my death... Since you are still taking alcohol, you please don't perform final rites to me. Only then my soul will rest in peace." the note supposedly written by Dinesh in Tamil read.

Police have recovered the body of Dinesh and sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) for postmortem examination. Further inquiry is on.

When queried about Dinesh's death and his appeal for prohibition, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters today in Chennai, "Implementing total prohibition is State government’s ultimate goal. That is why, 1,000 liquor shops have been closed in 2016 and 2017. Alcoholism is a social problem. Unless the thieves reform themselves, stealing cannot be eradicated (hints that the success of prohibition mostly depends on the alcoholics, not on the government)."