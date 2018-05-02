Tamil Nadu government staff found hanging in police station in Kancheepuram district

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An government employee who was called for an inquiry by police was found hanging in the police station in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday night. The family of the deceased identified as Chittrarasu is alleging that the police killed him and are demanding action against the officials involved.

According to the sources, Chittrarasu, who is a staff in a block development office, was summoned to the Chunambedu police station on Tuesday night after he got into a fight with one Jegan, with whom he is also having a land dispute.

"On Tuesday, the duo had a fight over the issue which led to a fistifight. Jegan, later filed a complaint with the Chunambedu police and hence Chittrarasu was summoned for inquiry," said a police source.

A few hours later, Chittrarasu was found hanging from the ceiling of the police station and the family members were informed. The police are claiming that Chittrarasu had killed self by hanging and they have no role in his death.

However, the kin of the deceased staged a protest at the police station demanding a probe in the death as they suspected it to be a custodial death.

Senior police officers visited the spot and are conducting further inquiries.