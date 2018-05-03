Aravan’s brides become widows after thaali-cutting ceremony

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: One of the most important events of the Koovagam festival, Aravan Kalapali, was held in the presence of large number devotees and public on Wednesday. During the event, transgenders symbolically removed their thaalis which they had tied on Tuesday, and performed Oppari.

The practise, based on mythology, represents the sacrifice of Aravan during the Kurukshethra War. Son of Arjuna, he had come forward to sacrifice his life to Kali for the victory of Panadavas in the war. Lord Krishna gave Aravanan three boons to honour his sacrifice.

Aravan wanted to get married as one of the blessings but no woman was ready to marry him, as he would die soon. So, Krishna himself came in Mohini avatar and married Aravan. The 18-day Koovagam festival is held in memory of this event. Considering themselves as Mohini, transgenders received thaalis from priests on the 15th day of festival, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a car procession carrying the statue of Aravan set off for Pandaladi, where the Kalapali event took place. After moving through Thotti and Natham, the procession reached Pandaladi at Deivanayaga Chettiyar Thoppu, where priests removed body parts of the statue and handed them over to villagers. Following this, the priests removed the thaalis tied to transgenders while the latter erased the tilak from their foreheads and broke their bangles. The transgenders then took bath in nearby wells and ponds, and wore white sarees to look like widows. They also performed Oppari Pattu.