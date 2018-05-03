Boy’s suicide note blames father’s alcoholism

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The body of a 17-year-old medical aspirant, who was supposed to appear for the NEET on May 6, was found hanging from a railway overbridge at Vannarapettai on Wednesday. A suicide note, supposedly written by him, was recovered in which he blamed his father’s drinking habit as a reason for his taking the extreme step.

The note read: “Appa (dad), as you are a drunkard, do not perform my last rites. Mani’s (a friend) father will do it. That way my soul will rest in peace... If the chief minister and prime minister fail to close the shops, my spirit will eliminate the outlets.”

According to sources, Dinesh Nallasivan, son of Madasamy from Reddiapatti village near Sankarankovil, had completed his schooling from Madurai and Namakkal. He had secured 464 marks in his class 10 public exams. Dinesh’s mother passed away some 10 years ago. Sources said his hall ticket for NEET was recovered from the spot.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) for postmortem examination. The body was later cremated in his hometown.

Expressing deep grief over the suicide, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, “At least after this death, the State government should close down TASMAC shops in the State.”