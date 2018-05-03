Home States Tamil Nadu

Boy’s suicide note blames father’s alcoholism

The body of a 17-year-old medical aspirant, who was supposed to appear for the NEET on May 6, was found hanging from a railway overbridge at Vannarapettai on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The body of a 17-year-old medical aspirant, who was supposed to appear for the NEET on May 6, was found hanging from a railway overbridge at Vannarapettai on Wednesday. A suicide note, supposedly written by him, was recovered in which he blamed his father’s drinking habit as a reason for his taking the extreme step.

The note read: “Appa (dad), as you are a drunkard, do not perform my last rites. Mani’s (a friend) father will do it. That way my soul will rest in peace... If the chief minister and prime minister fail to close the shops, my spirit will eliminate the outlets.”

According to sources, Dinesh Nallasivan, son of Madasamy from Reddiapatti village near Sankarankovil, had completed his schooling from Madurai and Namakkal. He had secured 464 marks in his class 10 public exams. Dinesh’s mother passed away some 10 years ago. Sources said his hall ticket for NEET was recovered from the spot.  

Police recovered the body and sent it to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) for postmortem examination. The body was later cremated in his hometown.

Expressing deep grief over the suicide, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, “At least after this death, the State government should close down TASMAC shops in the State.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

NEET-aspirant’s death revives total prohibition demand

Centre’s bid to buy more time for draft scheme goes in vain

Improper to see PM without all-party team: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity