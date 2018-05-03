Centre’s bid to buy more time for draft scheme goes in vain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before the crucial hearing in the Supreme Court, the Centre on Wednesday made another attempt to file an application seeking two weeks time to frame a draft scheme for the formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

Centre’s counsel Wasim Qadri made an urgent mention on Wednesday morning before a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Kanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud and sought permission to file the application again.

However, CJI refused to grant permission and said, “Why do you want to file an application when the matter is coming tomorrow.”

On April 9, the apex court had granted time to the Centre till May 3 to ensure that a mechanism is put in place before June when the release of water as per Tribunal directions will really come into effect.

The bench had turned down the request of the Centre to grant three months time in view of the Assembly polls in Karnataka on May 12. Initially, the Centre sought three months time to implement the directive.

The Centre had submitted that notifying the constitution of CMB during the time when Assembly elections in Karnataka had been announced would lead to massive public outrage, create serious law and order problem and may vitiate the election process.

On February 16, the court pronounced the judgement on the Cauvery water dispute.

The bench directed Karnataka to release 177.25 TMC feet of water, instead of 192 TMC feet to Tamil Nadu.