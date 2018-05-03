Cop suspended for planting ganja in car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police suspended head constable Muthu Krishnan of the Abhiramapuram police station for his involvement in planting ganja in a vehicle on April 17.

The head constable and a motor vehicle inspector were booked after they allegedly planted a bag containing ganja in the car of a driving school owner to get him entangled in a criminal case out of revenge.

Police sources said Arun Kumar, who was working as a motor vehicle inspector in the regional transport office at Mandaveli, had done this to take revenge on Jayaveerapandian, owner of the Modern Driving School, for the latter's refusal to pay bribe.

The police have already arrested one Sathya Moorthy from Kannagi Nagar for planting the ganja in the car at the instigation of the head constable and the motor vehicle inspector.