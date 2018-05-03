Ensure timely Kudimaramathu works: Tamil Nadu farmers

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Even as the Cauvery water-sharing dispute continues, farmers in the tail-end Nagapattinam district are urging the Tamil Nadu government to immediately start Kudimaramathu works.

There are 14 river systems passing under Cauvery and Vennar subdivisions and those have been subdivided into 1,141 irrigation canals with a combined length of 1,324 km and 180 drainage canals of 346 km. According to farmers, now is the right time to de-silt all rivers and irrigation canals as kuruvai season is set to begin.

Speaking to Express, Cauvery Dhanapalan, general secretary of the Cauvery Delta Farmers Protection Association, said, “While the Chief Minister has said the government will allocate Rs 300 crore for Kudimaramathu works in the State, it seems it will take longer to assume shape. As there are only 25 days remaining to start kuruvai cultivation, the State government should allocate funds for de-silting works.”

Dhanapalan added, “In Nagapattinam district, A, B, C, D (A – Prime rivers, B - Sub-rivers, C - Canals, D - Irrigation drainage canals) canals pass over a stretch of around 1,500 km under Cauvery and Vennar subdivisions. Of these canals, only 20 per cent are in good condition and the remaining is overrun with bushes. If water is released a bit late due to the legal proceedings over the water-sharing issue, the poor condition of the canals would further delay the arrival of water.”

PWD and Agriculture department officials stated they are yet to get the nod from the government to roceed with de-silting.

