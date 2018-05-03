Home States Tamil Nadu

Improper to see PM without all-party team: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

A day before Cauvery hearing in SC, EPS says he didn’t meet PM since he promised to take a delegation to Delhi

03rd May 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday indicated that he had not met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as it would have been inappropriate to do so without an all-party delegation since he had already promised to take such a team to Delhi.

When mediapersons questioned why he did not meet Modi over the Cauvery issue on Wednesday, Palaniswami said, "The all-party meet held in February decided to meet the Prime Minister as a delegation. An appointment was sought with him. However, the Prime Minister's Office had asked the delegation to meet the Union Water Resources Minister first."

But Leader of Opposition and DMK working president M K Stalin refused to meet the minister first, saying the Centre was trying to drag the issue and the delegation should only meet the Prime Minister. The State government had also sent a reminder to the PMO, seeking an appointment with Modi.

Meanwhile, at Tamil Nadu house in Delhi, legal experts called on the Chief Minister and held discussions. The meeting assumes significance as the Cauvery case is coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

