Mahatma’s Madurai connection recounted

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday recalled the historic decision taken by Mahatma Gandhi at Madurai on September 22, 1921 to wear only loin cloth.

Speaking at the meeting of the national committee on Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary celebrations, chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind, at New Delhi, he recounted how the Father of the Nation took the key decision at Madurai.

Stating that there were many incidents in Indian history, especially during the struggle for Independence, capturing the close relationship between the Father of the Nation and Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said “Mahatma’s appearance, speeches and his travels throughout the country and Tamil Nadu, not only stirred the conscience of the masses, but also impacted him, immensely. During one of his visits to Madurai on 22nd September, 1921, he took a historic decision to wear only simple dhoti and shawl.”

The Mahatma’s gesture further strengthened his relationship with the masses. He said that it was Madurai that gave him necessary strength to wear ‘Loin cloth’ by giving up his regular attire.

