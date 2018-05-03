NEET-aspirant’s death revives total prohibition demand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: The death of a 17-year-old medical aspirant in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday revived the demand for immediate closure of TASMAC shops in the State.

The youth, identified as Dinesh Nallavisan, was enrolled to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 6. His body was found hanging from a railway overbridge at Vannarapettai in the district in the early hours of Wednesday with note purported to have been written by him blaming his father’s drinking for his death and urging the State government to close the State-run liquor shops. He is alleged to have committed suicide.

According to sources, the youth was the son of one Madasamy from Reddiapatti village near Sankarankovil. As news spread of his death and content of the note, opposition parties in the State renewed their demand that TASMAC shops in the State be shut, with PMK youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss calling for implementation of total prohibition.

The note read: “Appa (dad), as you are a drunkard, do not perform my last rites. Mani’s (a friend) father will do it. That way my soul will rest in peace... If the chief minister and prime minister fail to close the shops, my spirit will eliminate the outlets.”

According to sources, Dinesh Nallasivan, son of Madasamy from Reddiapatti village near Sankarankovil, had completed his schooling from Madurai and Namakkal. He had secured 464 marks in his class 10 public exams. Dinesh’s mother passed away some 10 years ago. Sources said his hall ticket for NEET was recovered from the spot.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) for postmortem examination. The body was later cremated in his hometown.

Expressing deep grief over the suicide, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, “At least after this death, the State government should close down TASMAC shops in the State.”

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, expressing grief, spelt out the government’s stand.

“Total prohibition is not possible immediately and closing down liquor shops in a phased manner is the only possibility,” he said. “Alcoholism is a social issue. If alcoholics do not reform themselves, alcoholism cannot be eliminated,” he told media, when asked about the incident. It may be recalled that during the 2016 State Assembly elections, the DMK promised total prohibition if voted to power while the AIADMK promised phased prohibition. There are some 4800 TASMAC shops in TN. Recently, the Madras High Court ordered the shutting of another 1700 shops for violating the highway liquor ban. The State has appealed against the order.