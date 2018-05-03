NIA spl court ruling in bomb blast case set aside

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside an order dated March 16 last of the Special Judge for NIA Cases/Sessions Court for Exclusive Trial of Bomb Blast Cases at Poonamallee, refusing police custody of the accused in the 2013 petrol bomb blast cases.

Police had arrested Mubarak alias Mohammed Mubarak and another in connection with the petrol bomb attack at a mosque at NGGO Colony in Thudiyalur in Coimbatore on July 22, 2013. The attack followed the murder of general secretary of BJP state unit in Salem, a few days earlier.

The case, which was investigated by the CB-CID, was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) only in January this year.

When the NIA applied for police custody of the accused, the Special Court rejected the plea on March 16 last. Hence, the present appeal from the SP, NIA, Hyderabad, camping in Chennai.

Allowing the appeal, a Bench of Justices M Venugopal and R Hemalatha observed that the March 16 order of the Special Court substantially affected the rights of the appellant agency, especially when the matter is at the investigation stage. The present appeal is perfectly maintainable both on facts and law under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

In view of the upshot, the Bench said it concluded that the view taken by the Special Judge is not legally tenable. It was setting aside the same.

The Bench also directed the Special Judge to restore the matter back to his file and pass necessary orders afresh, in a fair, just and unbiased manner, uninfluenced by any of the observations made by the High Court.