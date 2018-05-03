Home States Tamil Nadu

Perfect farewell to retired driver as collector chauffeurs him home

It was a farewell Paramasivam will remember for life. For, his boss took the wheel to drop him home on the last day of his work.

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Karur Collector Anbazhagan driving Paramasivam and his wife home on the last day of the driver’s duty on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KARUR: It was a farewell Paramasivam will remember for life. For, his boss took the wheel to drop him home on the last day of his work. In appreciation of his service as car driver in the Revenue department for 34 years. District Collector T Anbazhagan decided to drop K Paramasivam home upon his retirement on Tuesday.

Karur Collector T Anbazhagan
with his retired driver
Paramasivam | Express

Having driven him around,  Paramasivam was stunned when the Collector played chauffeur and was speechless as Anbazhagan volunteered to act as his driver and drop him and his wife at their house situated in North Gandhi Gramam, 6 kilometers from the collectorate. The collector had tea at Paramasivam’s house. Choked with emotion, Paramasivam said “I worked for 34 years but I will never forget this day in my lifetime.”  

When it comes in surprising the public as the employees of district administration, Collector Anbazhagan gives his best, where he recently came calling for an aged woman with his home-cooked food to help her with the pension.

Earlier, speaking at the farewell party, Anbazhagan said, “Paramasivam was working with district administration as a driver for the past three decades and his service is excellent. He drove the car for many collectors here and was very sincere while on duty.

Drivers contribute a lot to our work without bothering about what time they are called for duty. To honour his service, now I am driving the car for him.”

