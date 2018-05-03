Restaurants cash in on UT charm, give GST the slip

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Tax evasion by restaurants continues in Puducherry even several months after the introduction of the Goods and Service Tax (GST). A lot of restaurants serving continental food, sea food, and South Asian food have come up in Puducherry, catering to tourists. The unique French ambience of the Union Territory contributes a lot in drawing tourists to the UT.

Capitalising on this trend, some restaurants(medium scale) mostly run by foreign nationals with an Indian partner or by businessmen from other places are raking in bucks, but depriving the government of tax revenue.

Majority of these restaurants are in the main town area and are almost houseful in the evenings on weekends and holidays. The clientele is mixed with predominantly foreigners, some Indian tourists and wealthy locals enjoying the food along with alcoholic and other drinks.

However, these restaurants do not give a proper bill on the charges of food and drink consumed and continue to evade tax. There is no name of the restaurant and its address on the bill, neither is the GSTIN number (under which the restaurant is registered with Commercial tax department for payment of Goods and Service Tax) mentioned, nor is the amount of GST charged on the food or the date of sale or the signature of the cashier.

Only a slip calculating the charges for the items consumed is given for bill payment and this chit is disposed into the dustbin after payment. No one bothers and moves out after enjoying the food and drink.

Not only the restaurants are avoiding paying GST, but also cheating the government on paying liquor licence fee. Several restaurants do not have licence to serve liquor, but do serve liquor on request from customers. However, it is done discreetly. The liquor is served in large coffee mugs or big copper glasses so that the drink is not visible from outside. The additional drink is available in a water jug placed on the table.

When an Express staff had dinner with liquor in one such restaurant in the white town area, the staff got a slip with the amount charged for the items. After payment of the bill, it was disposed of in the dustbin. Similar has been experience of various people.

The food in these restaurants is also overcharged (as per Puducherry pricing) as the cheapest item on the menu may cost around `200. Even the liquor is priced according to their choice, as they are not required to serve as per the MRP. While foreign nationals are not bothered about the bill, even the Indians do not delve into the bill aspect. Briyani shops and dhabas are also not issuing proper bills for the sale of food.

“Whatever be the system, there will be tax evaders. The government should periodically check and make the enforcement strict to bring on board the tax evaders”, says a prominent hotelier.