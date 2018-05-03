Home States Tamil Nadu

SC directs Karnataka to release two TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra slated the next hearing for Tuesday on the plea filed by Tamil Nadu for framing of scheme for releasing Cauvery water as per the judgment.

Published: 03rd May 2018 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Cauvery river (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Karnataka to release at least 2 tmc of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu or "face serious consequences."

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra slated the next hearing for Tuesday on the plea filed by Tamil Nadu for framing of scheme for releasing Cauvery water as per the judgment.

The court also directed the Centre to file an affidavit by Tuesday stating the steps taken to frame the scheme.

Attorney general K K Venugopal told the court that the scheme has to be approved by the Cabinet which could not meet because of non-availability of PM, who after returning from his foreign visits is busy with campaigning for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

This prompted CJI to ask AG, “Weren't you supposed to frame the Cauvery draft scheme by May 3?”

AG requested the court to postpone the hearing on this issue to after May 12, the date for Karnataka assembly elections.

Objecting to this, Tamil Nadu counsel Shekhar Naphade blamed the Centre of playing politics over Cauvery water and said, “Not a day more sir. You made a statement that everything is ready. Do we not believe it now? Apart from the summer temperature, the temperature over Cauvery water is rising in the state.”

“What do we tell the people of Tamil Nadu as no scheme is framed even after two months of SC judgment on Cauvery water sharing? There is no drinking water. This is completely against the federal structure.” he questioned.

Last month, the apex court had asked the Centre to frame a draft scheme by May 3 for the implementation of the judgment on the distribution of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

The apex court had on February 16 raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a higher pedestal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Cauvery water dispute Tamil Nadu

Comments

More from this section

NEET-aspirant’s death revives total prohibition demand

Centre’s bid to buy more time for draft scheme goes in vain

Improper to see PM without all-party team: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity