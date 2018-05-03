Tindivanam-Tiruchy road project put on back burner

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chennai-Salem Green Corridor Project taking precedence, the much needed six-lane widening work of the national highway road between Tindivanam and Tiruchy has been put on the back burner.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which first proposed the widening of 203-km Tindivanam-Tiruchy NH-132 (old No 45) under economic corridor of the Bharatmala Priyojana for 2018-19, has replaced it with the Chennai-Salem Green Corridor Project, revealed the official documents of the NHAI accessed by Express.

In addition, three bypass roads for 51 km in Kancheepuram, Chetpet (in Tiruvannamalai) and Tiruvannamalai have been included under the Chennai-Salem Green Corridor Project.

A detailed project report for the proposed 277.3 km Chennai-Tiruvannamalai-Harur-Salem greenfield highway road has been prepared and sent to the Union government for environmental clearance.

Official sources confirmed that based on State government's request, the NHAI has dropped the Tindivanam-Tiruchy six-lane widening project, for which a detailed project report was prepared in 2005. "The funds allotted for the road widening project had been diverted to the Salem green corridor project," added sources.

The Chennai-Tiruchy highway (old No NH 45) is one of the highly congested roads with more than one lakh vehicles running a day, followed by the Chennai-Bengaluru Bypass Road, and connects the southern districts of Tamil Nadu with Chennai city via Tiruchy.

The 93-km GST Road from Tambaram to Tindivanam has six lanes, while the 205-km road on the Tindivanam-Tiruchy stretch has four lanes.

The Tamil Nadu government's decision to prioritise the Chennai-Salem corridor over the Chennai-Tiruchy road has raised many eyebrows since the capital city has three routes to reach Salem, while central districts have connectivity to Chennai only through NH-132.

Motorists from Chennai have connectivity to Salem via Tambaram-Villupuram-Ulundurpet-Athur (345 km), Sriperumbudur-Walajah-Krishnagiri (360 km) and Oragadam-Walajah-Cheyyar-Tiruvannamalai- Harur (319km) routes.

Regular commuters said that on the Tindivanam-Tiruchy road, vehicles move at a slower pace during festival days and weekends. "At the Ulundurpet toll plaza, vehicles pile up for two-km distance during evening hours. For the past few years, vehicles have been moving at a snail's pace from Tindivanam to Tiruchy during rush hours. The stretch should be converted into a six-lane track," said R Kannan, a regular commuter.

The NHAI officials said the Tindivanam-Tiruchy widening project would be taken up in coming years.