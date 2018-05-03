TN suggests Green Earth award for Gandhi birth anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday made many key suggestions to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi which included instituting a Gandhi Green Earth Award' on the lines of Nobel Prize, implementing a scheme to distribute saree and dhoti free of cost to poor across the country and upgrading the Gandhigram Rural Institute, now a deemed university as a Central university with a grant of `500 crore.

Speaking at the meeting of the National Committee to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Chief Minister said any individual / institution globally who promote Gandhi's ideas on sustainable development should be honoured by presenting 'Gandhi Green Earth Award' to be instituted on the lines of Nobel prize.

Palaniswami recalled that the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran had introduced a free dhoti and saree scheme for the poor in 1983 and ever since Tamil Nadu government had been giving free dhotis and sarees to the poor annually during the 'Pongal harvest festival'. "On similar lines, Government of India can initiate a scheme to distribute free dhotis and sarees to the poor on Gandhi Jayanthi day," he added.

Palaniswami also suggested that Gandhigram Rural Institute in Tamil Nadu, now a deemed university could be upgraded as a Central University. Besides, a Centre of Eminence for Rural Development and Gandhian Philosophy could be established in the university. He also sought a grant of `500 crore for the above initiatives.

Pointing out that Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai, inaugurated in 1959, houses rare artefacts of Gandhiji, the Chief Minister requested that additional corpus fund could be sanctioned to upgrade the facilities in this museum.

Setting up of digital museums on the Mahatma in metro cities to propagate his messages / teachings to the younger generation, re-enactment of milestone events in India's struggle for Independence (associated with Mahatma) such as 'Dandi March', release of short films / old footages in social media, in movie halls and hosting them in websites like youtube, vimeo, a comprehensive campaign throughout the year to promote khadi etc., were some other measures suggested by the Chief Minister.

He said the Ministry of Human Resource Development could establish a Department of Gandhian Studies in all universities in the country. Manual removal of human waste was abhorred by Mahatma Gandhi. As such, to eradicate this totally, Government of India should fund machinery to local bodies across the country.

CM recalls Mahatma Gandhi's decision to wear only loin cloth

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday recalled the historic decision taken by Mahatma Gandhi at Madurai on September 22, 1921 to wear only loin cloth.

Speaking at the meeting of the national committee on Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary celebrations, chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind, at New Delhi, he recounted how the Father of the Nation took the key decision at Madurai.

Stating that there were many incidents in Indian history, especially during the struggle for Independence, capturing the close relationship between the Father of the Nation and Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said "Mahatma's appearance, speeches and his travels throughout the country and Tamil Nadu, not only stirred the conscience of the masses, but also impacted him, immensely. During one of his visits to Madurai on 22nd September, 1921, he took a historic decision to wear only simple dhoti and shawl."

The Chief Minister pointed out that this decision of Mahatma Gandhi had sent a strong message to the world that British rule in India was keeping the Indians poor and in abject poverty. The Mahatma's gesture further strengthened his relationship with the masses. He said that it was Madurai that gave him necessary strength to wear 'Loin cloth' by giving up his regular attire.