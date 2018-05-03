Two Chennai boys studying medicine in Russia drown in sea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two teenagers from the city studying medicine in Russia drowned in the beach there on Wednesday, according to police and family.

Naveen Christo (18) of Nungambakkam and his friend Jayvanth (18) of Minjur went to Russia in June to study medicine at Crimea Federal University at Simferopol.

"Three boys from their university went to the beach for swimming on Tuesday, where Naveen and Jayvanth drowned in the sea," said a local intelligence personnel in that country.

"We spoke to Naveen on Monday last and he said Tuesday was a holiday. Later in the night, we received a call about his death," said a relative of Naveen.

Naveen's father works as an agent in a two-wheeler showroom and Jayvanth's father is in an overseas consultancy firm.

The bodies have been handed over to the Indian embassy in Russia and will be airlifted to Chennai, sources said.