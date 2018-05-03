Two killed in lightning strike near Ulundurpet

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Two persons — a 50-year old woman and a 15-year-old boy — was killed after they were struck by lightning near Ulundurpet on Wednesday. The incident took place when E Sagunthala of M Kunnathur village was trying to prevent the grains, which she had placed for drying in a land nearby, from getting wet in the rain. She had taken the help of Kalaiarasan, her neighbour and a Class IX student.

When the two didn’t return home after some time, their relatives went out in search and found their bodies lying on a nearby farmland. Both are believed to have died on the spot.

Based on the information, Ulundurpet Tahsildar Balasubramanian and Thirunavalur police rushed to the spot. The bodies of the deceased were later sent to government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam for autopsy.

Welcome respite

The sudden downpour in the district on Wednesday morning helped bring the mercury down a bit. Gingee, Villupuram, Tindivanam, Vanur and Marakkanam and their surrounding villages received heavy rains, with Vanur topping the list with 30 mm of rainfall

Although the rains lasted only for an hour, lightning lasted for far longer. Heavy wind also accompanied the rains and knocked down plantain trees cultivated in hundreds of acres. Villages suffered blackouts after winds knocked down electric posts at several places. The rains, however, didn’t reach Tirukoilur, Ulundurpet, Sankarapuram and Kallakuruchi regions, although heavy winds and lightning whipped these places.

The summer season this year started from February first week itself and the administration had requested the people to take extra caution when going out in the sun.