Home States Tamil Nadu

Vigilantes rough up VAO, surveyor in T’malai village

In the recent past, vigilante groups in Cheyyar taluk have taken it upon themselves to curb crime.

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI:  In the recent past, vigilante groups in Cheyyar taluk have taken it upon themselves to curb crime. Over the last few days, people found wandering about suspiciously have been roughed up on the suspicion that were either thieves or child lifters. Police investigation suggests that except in one case, where an innocent youth was stoned to death, others were either mentally challenged or vagabonds.

This has hardly deterred the vigilantes, who were at it again on Tuesday night. Between 9 and 10.30 pm, three incidents were reported, in which innocent men were beaten up by the village groups. In the first incident, a man selling ducks was beaten up because the villagers suspected him to be a thief, a police inquiry revealed he was not. He was then let go.

In the second incident, a Village Administrative Officer of Madipakkam in the district and a surveyor from Kanchipuram met the same fate in Dusi village. “While they were on their way home and passing through the village on a two-wheeler, the locals surrounded and questioned them as to why there were passing through the region at that hour. Not happy with the answers, they roughed up the duo and informed the Dusi police. During questioning, the police found out their real identity,” said the personnel attached to the station, adding no cases were registered against the villagers.

In the third incident reported from Madipakkam, the villagers caught a man from North India at around 9.30 pm and beat him up, suspecting him to be a thief. On information, police rushed to the spot and during an inquiry found out that the man had come to visit a relative in a nearby village.

Ten days ago, a 19-year-old youth was stoned to death by residents of Sumangali village, when he and two others were going to pick up a friend from Vembakkam bus stand. The villagers mistook him for a thief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

NEET-aspirant’s death revives total prohibition demand

Centre’s bid to buy more time for draft scheme goes in vain

Improper to see PM without all-party team: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity