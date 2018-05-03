Vigilantes rough up VAO, surveyor in T’malai village

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In the recent past, vigilante groups in Cheyyar taluk have taken it upon themselves to curb crime. Over the last few days, people found wandering about suspiciously have been roughed up on the suspicion that were either thieves or child lifters. Police investigation suggests that except in one case, where an innocent youth was stoned to death, others were either mentally challenged or vagabonds.

This has hardly deterred the vigilantes, who were at it again on Tuesday night. Between 9 and 10.30 pm, three incidents were reported, in which innocent men were beaten up by the village groups. In the first incident, a man selling ducks was beaten up because the villagers suspected him to be a thief, a police inquiry revealed he was not. He was then let go.

In the second incident, a Village Administrative Officer of Madipakkam in the district and a surveyor from Kanchipuram met the same fate in Dusi village. “While they were on their way home and passing through the village on a two-wheeler, the locals surrounded and questioned them as to why there were passing through the region at that hour. Not happy with the answers, they roughed up the duo and informed the Dusi police. During questioning, the police found out their real identity,” said the personnel attached to the station, adding no cases were registered against the villagers.

In the third incident reported from Madipakkam, the villagers caught a man from North India at around 9.30 pm and beat him up, suspecting him to be a thief. On information, police rushed to the spot and during an inquiry found out that the man had come to visit a relative in a nearby village.

Ten days ago, a 19-year-old youth was stoned to death by residents of Sumangali village, when he and two others were going to pick up a friend from Vembakkam bus stand. The villagers mistook him for a thief.