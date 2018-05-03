Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman loses legs as she jumps out of moving bus

A woman passenger lost two legs after the bus rans over her as she jumped out over fire panic near Marakkanam in Villupuram on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A woman passenger lost two legs after the bus rans over her as she jumped out over fire panic near Marakkanam in Villupuram on Wednesday.

Sasikala (40) of Chidambaram started her journey to Chennai from Chidambaram in TNSTC bus on Wednesday morning. When the bus reached Koonimedu near Marakkanam, passengers found fume and fire under the seat. As passengers started shouting in panic, the driver reduced the speed of the bus and tried to stop it ni the road side. Suddenly, Sasikala jumped out from the moving bus and fell down towards the front door. The rear tyre of the bus ran over her legs and she got severly injured.

Other passengers rushed her to the private Medical College Hospital near Kalapet in Puducherry for treatment. Later, Sasikala's legs were removed as it got severly damaged. Meanwhile, people put off the fire by pouring water. Based on information Marakkanam police rushed to the spot. During the primary investigation, it was found that the acid which was carried by an unidentified person causes the fire. A probe is on in this regard.

