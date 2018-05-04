Kerala police to overhaul basic training for athletes in force

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Finally, Kerala Police has decided to overhaul the police training process for recruiting sports personnel to the force under sports quota, as the existing training programme had several disadvantages and affected the performance of sports personnel in the force.The decision to introduce new basic police training programme for new recruits under sports quota was taken after a team of officers led by Thiruvananthapuram Range IG and Central Sports Officer of Kerala Police conducted a detailed analysis of the existing training module and submitted a proposal recommending a change.

The study was done to ensure sports personnel continue as good sportsman and the basic training did not adversely affect their performance. State police chief Loknath Behera has come out with a direction stating the changes conceived in the training will come into effect soon. “The present practice of subjecting sports personnel to the same basic training as police personnel recruited to battalions, has many disadvantages. It adversely affects their performance in respective sports events and also in many cases leads to injuries which may ruin their sports career,” Behera said in the directive.