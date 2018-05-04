Home States Tamil Nadu

Shortage of drugs at Indira Gandhi medical college?

Shortage of medicines, no mess and not even enough white cloth to cover corpses, if a complaint to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi is anything to go by, the Puducherry-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Res

Published: 04th May 2018 02:59 AM

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Shortage of medicines, no mess and not even enough white cloth to cover corpses, if a complaint to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi is anything to go by, the Puducherry-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute has a host of problems with even anomalies identified by a Medical Council of India inspection team yet to be rectified. Nonetheless the college has applied to MCI for approval to start postgraduate courses in 10 subjects, in addition to the two currently being offered.

Medical college’s director Dr V Govindaraj admitted that he had also got complaints regarding non-availability of medicines and said that any shortage would be soon addressed. The post-mortem department is short of white cloth. Earlier, the cloth was procured in bulk. However, due to fund shortage, the department of forensic science has been asked to provide it. Govindaraj said that the problem would be resolved once the government released aid to the college after the Budget.

With regard to the anomalies pointed out by the MCI, Dr Govindaraj said that construction of staff quarters was pending and would be taken up after funds were send from HUDCO.

