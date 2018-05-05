Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalit woman mortgages earrings to buy bus ticket for NEET exam

T Kavitha, a Dalit woman in Thavuthayakulam  in Ariyalur district, mortgaged her half sovereign gold earrings to buy tickets for her daughter Hema trip to Ernakulam for NEET.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 07:30 PM

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: T Kavitha, a Dalit woman in Thavuthayakulam  in Ariyalur district, mortgaged her half sovereign gold earrings to buy tickets for her daughter Hema trip to Ernakulam for NEET.

Hema

Kavitha resorted to mortgaging her jewels after her efforts to arrange money went in vain. The money she got after mortgaging her gold ornament would be helpful for travelling, accommodation, and logistics in the neighbouring state. Kavitha’s dream is to make Hema a doctor in her village.

“My daughter Hema aspires to become a doctor and we have encouraged her a lot. The exam centre which is allotted in Kerala came as a distress for our daughter. We knocked on many doors but nobody was ready to help us. Finally, I told my husband, that I would mortgage my earrings to help Hema to write NEET in Ernakulam,” Kavitha added.

The mother said that they have never ventured anywhere outside outside Tamil Nadu. Kavitha along with her husband and Hema will go to Ernakulam.

