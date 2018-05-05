Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalit woman mortgages earrings to buy train ticket for NEET exam

T Kavitha, a Dalit woman in Thavuthayakulam  in Ariyalur district, mortgaged her half sovereign gold earrings to buy tickets for her daughter Hema trip to Ernakulam for NEET.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: T Kavitha, a Dalit woman in Thavuthayakulam  in Ariyalur district, mortgaged her half sovereign gold earrings to buy tickets for her daughter Hema trip to Ernakulam for NEET.

Hema

Kavitha resorted to mortgaging her jewels after her efforts to arrange money went in vain. The money she got after mortgaging her gold ornament would be helpful for travelling, accommodation, and logistics in the neighbouring state. Kavitha’s dream is to make Hema a doctor in her village.

“My daughter Hema aspires to become a doctor and we have encouraged her a lot. The exam centre which is allotted in Kerala came as a distress for our daughter. We knocked on many doors but nobody was ready to help us. Finally, I told my husband, that I would mortgage my earrings to help Hema to write NEET in Ernakulam,” Kavitha added.

The mother said that they have never ventured anywhere outside outside Tamil Nadu. Kavitha along with her husband and Hema will go to Ernakulam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET

Comments

More from this section

For 1,500-odd aspirants, ordeal just begins as they embark on journey

No relief for Sterlite Copper

He said the GST rates were decided by GST council comprising representatives of all States.

GST helps register 21 per cent rise in revenue in April: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity