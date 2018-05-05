Man held for passing off murder as suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was arrested for killing his wife and enacting a drama that she had committed suicide at their house in Maduravoyal on Thursday night. Police said that after Srinivasan lodged a complaint with the police that his wife had hanged herself in the house, they recovered the body and found injuries near her neck.

During an interrogation, Srinivasan, a plumber, confessed to having killed his wife Indirani, 33, and tried to make it look like a suicide.

The enquiry also revealed that the couple, who were childless, were not on good terms with each other as he had suspected her fidelity. She was working as a tailor in a private export company. Further investigations are on.

In another incident, one of the two burglars who looted `30,000 and 15 sovereign gold from a house at Koyambedu was nabbed by police near George Town Court in the wee hours of Friday.

Police said Paul Raj, 21, of Thoraipakkam along with his friend had looted valuables from a house at Koyambedu. A probe is on in this regard.