NEET exam: After allocating Tamil Nadu candidates exam centres in other states, CBSE now broadcast radio programme in Hindi

TIRUCHY: Adding fuel to the fire raging against it for allocating exam centres in other States to candidates from Tamil Nadu,the CBSE on Friday aired a radio programme in Hindi to clarify doubts about the May 6 test.

It was while visiting the CBSE-NEET website to download their hall tickets that many candidates came across a message announcing the programme on the All India Radio’s FM Rainbow channel.

The candidates who tuned in to the station, however, said they were disappointed as they couldn’t understand anything because the programme was in Hindi, not in Tamil or English.

“From the start to the end, the programme was in Hindi and I could not understand a word. I had thought the radio programme would help clear my doubts. But the programme was of no use as far as non-Hindi speakers were concerned,” said K Rajkumar, a candidate.

NEET Director Sanyam Bhardwaj, who anchored the one-hour programme, answered questions sent by candidates to a mobile number given by the radio station.

When a candidate asked whether she could take writing material to the exam hall, Sanyam said all candidates would be provided with all materials at the centre itself. Candidates must take only two things with them to the centre – their hall ticket and a passport-size photograph – he said, adding that they could, however, carry money.

Sanyam asked candidates to refer to the information bulletin to clear their doubts about the dress code for the test. “Girls with henna on their hands would be allowed,” he said.

A student who asked if she would get medical aid for migraine at the centre was advised to eat properly before appearing for the test.