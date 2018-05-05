Puducherry CM Narayanasamy announces financial relief to NEET candidates

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday announced financial assistance to the Puducherry students writing the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in other states like Rajasthan.

Talking to newspersons, Mr Narayanasamy said the administration would bear the travelling expenses of the students and an additional Rs 1500 would be provided to each of them.

The funds would be provided from the Chief Minister's relief fund and since the examination is scheduled for tomorrow, the students could collect the amount from the CM's office on their return to Puducherry.

He said the centralised Adminission Committee (Centac) of the government does not have any details about the students appearing for NEET and it was requested that the students should intimate Centac about them before appearing for the examination in future to continue the financial assistance.

To a question, Mr Narayanasamy said that he still opposes NEET, which is against the interest of the students of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry studying in Tamil Nadu Board of Education.

The Supreme Court had rejected their plea in the issue and in such a scenario, they could not do anything, he added.