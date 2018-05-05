Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu students travelling outside state for NEET exams to get financial assistance

Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar said that financial assistance to 5000 students who are travelling to neighbouring states would be given.

Published: 05th May 2018 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 07:31 PM

Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar (File | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday said that the government will provide financial assistance to the students travelling to neighbouring states to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The minister said that financial assistance to 5000 students who are travelling to neighbouring states would be given.

"It's very bad that CBSE did not provide any information to the students appearing in the NEET exams that they have to appear outside the state, even though there are 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu. Government has announced financial assistance for them," said the Tamil Nadu Minister on the same.

READ | HRD ministry issues clarification on NEET centre controversy in Tamil Nadu

CBSE which issued admit cards to Tamil Nadu students allocated the examination centres in states like Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Acting on this issue, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that every possible help would be provided to Tamil nadu students coming over to the state.

"Kerala govt has directed all the district collectors and district police chiefs to arrange help desks at all major railway stations and bus stations in the State to provide necessary help for NEET candidates". Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan on tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kerala government acting upon the words of the state Chief Minister has opened help desks at railway and bus stations in Ernakulam district, in order to help students arriving from other states of the country to appear in NEET examinations.

58 examination centers have been set up. Medical booths have also been set up.

The NEET exam will take place on May 6.

