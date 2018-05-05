Textbooks turn smarter, better

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday released new textbooks for Classes I, VI, IX and XI, based on the revamped syllabus. The new curriculum was brought in to help State Board students face national-level entrance exams. After implementation of the NEET, students and experts felt that the older curriculum was not suited to prepare students for such exams.

The textbooks have taken a modern tint, with upgraded visual representations, with helpful links and QR codes that will help students directly access information about topics. The quality of paper too has been improved.

A total of 177 titles have been printed covering these four grades under each subject. While entire year’s content for Class XI has been published as one textbook, classes I, VI and IX will follow a tri-semester pattern. There are around 50 core subject titles in Class IX textbooks. There are also titles related to vocational skills. New syllabus-based texts will be printed for Classes II, VII, X and XII for 2019-20, while 2020- 21 will usher in new syllabus content and texts for Classes III, IV, V and VIII.