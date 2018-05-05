Thirumavalavan cautions DMK of joining Third Front

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan has opposed the formation of a Third Front in Tamil Nadu and cautioned DMK against taking the risk while planning its moves to contest the 2019 parliamentary elections.

His statement comes in the wake of K Chandrasekara Rao, Telangana Chief Minister and MK Stalin, DMK working president, holding crucial talks last week.

Interestingly, Stalin had endorsed the tweet of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on April 25 in which he endorsed her efforts to bring together various political parties to oppose BJP.

When Express contacted Thirumavalavan, he said, “Any front without Congress will only help BJP to win the election. It would be a big threat to democracy if BJP comes to power again.

“I hope, the DMK will lead the present alliance in which DMK, Congress, Left parties and VCK and some others are partners, to face the parliamentary election and DMK won’t take any such risk,” he added. “Though they met KCR and might have conducted some discussion over various opportunities DMK won’t take any risk on this issue,” Thirumavalavan said.

He didn’t say anything on what VCK’s stand would be in the event of DMK going ahead and joining the Third Front.

The DMK is the main opposition party of the State and has allied with nine parties, including Congress and left parties, during the last two months over Cauvery and other issues.

Political observers in the State feel the current alliance could be made into an election alliance to face 2019 parliamentary elections. This also comes in the wake of speculations over DMK quitting the alliance with Congress during the parliamentary election. These rumours were brushed aside by DMK and Congress as both parties didn’t react to it. This raises a question whether DMK is snapping its alliance with Congress and going to join the Third Front.