UAE realty boom gives wet grinder industry a boost

Kovai exporters find new market as construction sector sets up giant kitchens to feed workers

Published: 05th May 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By L Rajagopal
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Steep rise in construction projects across the UAE has helped the wet grinder industries to witness a steady export growth. There is a good demand in the international market for wet grinders manufactured in Coimbatore. Various types of grinders are exported to the US, UK, UAE, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia among other countries.

There are 60 industries established across the district, out of which 15 belong to big sector and 45 fall under the tiny and small scale sector. Over 300 spare parts and accessories manufacturing units are associated with this sector, which directly or indirectly employs 10 lakh people.

There are three kinds of grinders — floor model, tilting and table top. In the domestic segment, the price of the grinders starts from `2,000 to a maximum of `8,000. Under the commercial segment, the minimum price starts from `10,000 to a maximum of `2 lakh.

While this is the off season for sale of grinders in the domestic sector, increase in  job orders from various foreign countries has helped the grinder export market see a steady growth. Especially, the steep rise in the construction projects across the UAE has helped the export market in a big way. More construction projects are witnessed across UAE nations For each project, they are establishing a giant sized kitchen to provide food for the workers. More construction projects mean more job orders for the industry here.

Coimbatore’s Trident engineers managing partner R Selvaraj told Express, “As far as the export market is concerned, it is witnessing a good growth. There is more demand for giant size grinders of 10 litres, 15 litres, 20 litres and 40 litres. 

In May, till now, two containers have already been sent to the ports for  export to Dubai and Doha. Each container will have the capacity to hold 40 grinders, which is valued at Rs 18 lakhs. Hence, this month, within four days, `36 lakh-valued grinders have been exported. Other kitchen equipment is also in good demand in the export markets.” The Central government is helping in many ways.

