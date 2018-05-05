Why open liquor shops at noon, wonders Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is the necessity to open TASMAC shops at noon? Why should they not be opened at 2 pm, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court has asked. A Bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and V Parthiban raised the query while passing further interim orders on a batch of bail applications from certain persons who were arrested for staging agitations against setting up a wine shop in a residential area and others who opposed its relocation.

The necessity to reduce the timing arises as even school-going children are becoming addicts. Since TASMAC shops are opened by noon, addicts and weak-minded persons, especially kids, are tempted to buy liquor because of the availability and access through these shops, the Bench said.

The other questions the Bench asked were whether TASMAC officials have sensitised salesmen not to sell liquor to persons below the age of 21 and the action being taken against those who violated this rule. If any action has been taken, how many retail salesmen have been proceeded against and whether TASMAC is spending any amount to educate people on the evils of drinking. If so, how much is being spent every year? Similarly, the Bench wanted to know whether the government is also allotting any fund regarding educating the masses about the evils of drinking and rehabilitating addicts.

Noting that the Governor is the ex-officio patron, Chief Secretary is ex-officio president-in-chief, Home Secretary is ex-officio president, Additional Director-General of Prisons is vice-president, and two others ex-officio members of the association formed to educate people, the Bench wanted to know how many meetings have been convened either by the Governor or Chief Secretary or Home Secretary and to file the minutes of the same.

Earlier, the authority concerned filed a status report, as directed by the Bench. A total of 100 FIRs were registered after raids and 81 people were arrested between April 18 and 23 last, the report said. The Bench said it would only show that the raids were not properly conducted. Therefore, the respondents should continue with the raids to ensure there is no illegal vending or illegal bars, which will not only go against public interest, but also against financial interest of the government.

A comprehensive report and also the response to the queries raised by this court should be filed on June 11, the Bench said.

