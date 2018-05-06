Home States Tamil Nadu

20,508 students register online for engineering admission by Day III

Published: 06th May 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 20,000 students have registered themselves online for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018, which started on Thursday.

While the registration received a lot of traction on the first two days, the number of students who registered on Saturday almost halved. Only about 10 per cent of the students used the 44 TNEA
Facilitation Centres set-up by the government, indicating that more students are comfortable doing it themselves.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions is conducted by Anna University every year for admission into engineering courses at various institutions across Tamil Nadu through a single window process. The application registration will be open until May 30. Counselling will be held in July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anna University Anna University counselling engineeing

Comments

More from this section

A NEET ordeal for more than 1,500 students

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launches updated portals for MSME sector

‘Post members to district welfare panels for juvenile justice boards’

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats