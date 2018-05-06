20,508 students register online for engineering admission by Day III

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 20,000 students have registered themselves online for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018, which started on Thursday.

While the registration received a lot of traction on the first two days, the number of students who registered on Saturday almost halved. Only about 10 per cent of the students used the 44 TNEA

Facilitation Centres set-up by the government, indicating that more students are comfortable doing it themselves.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions is conducted by Anna University every year for admission into engineering courses at various institutions across Tamil Nadu through a single window process. The application registration will be open until May 30. Counselling will be held in July.