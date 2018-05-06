A NEET ordeal for more than 1,500 students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Faijul Hidhayath, a medical aspirant writing NEET at Ernakulam, left her village near Tirunelveli on Saturday morning. After a seven hour car journey, she was on her last leg of revisions in a hotel room.The State government on Saturday announced that free transport, via bus or train, will be sponsored by the government for the candidate and his or her accompanying parent. “We didn’t take the bus that government organised. Neither did we get the subsidy. We only had time to pack up and leave. Revising and staying concentrated was more important on the last day before exams,” she said.

Over 13 lakh students are writing NEET on Sunday morning and only a handful will qualify to make it to the available seats. At least 1.1 lakh students from Tamil Nadu are writing the exam this year. As a result of the Supreme Court’s last minute stay on Madras High Court’s directive to set-up extra NEET exam centres, over 1,500 students from the State are travelling outside.

However, students writing their papers in other states will not get a Tamil question paper. Priyanka Mani*, a government school student from a village near Thoothukudi, told Express that she and her friends are not comfortable with English when compared with CBSE and private school kids. “I’m sure this will make the exam a lot tougher for me. I should be able to manage. I don’t have a choice,” she said.

A CBSE official clarified that the students will have to make-do with English. NEET examination papers will be available in English and regional languages, but regional papers will be available only in the respective States.While Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and DMK working president MK Stalin demanded government intervention and action, many in the State criticised the State government.

“Tamil Nadu is one of the biggest States with maximum medical colleges and why should our students go to other States to write their exams?” criticised PMK leader and MP Anbumani Ramadoss.

“No senior lawyer was sent by the Tamil Nadu government when NEET centre issue was argued in the apex court yesterday,” tweeted DMK MP Kanimozhi. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, ordered all police and district heads to make arrangements for students coming from faraway places to Kerala for NEET exams.

*Name changed

Today’s schedule:

7.30 am: Reporting time at NEET centres for examinees today

7.30 am to 9.45 am: Admit card checking

9.30 am: Deadline for exam hall entry