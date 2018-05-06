Home States Tamil Nadu

All praise for Sikh community in State

The president delivered the keynote address at the 42nd Graduation Day of Guru Nanak College in Chennai.

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

CHENNAI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday hailed the Sikh community in Tamil Nadu for contributing to the State and society, particularly in education, even though it is small in size in the State.
Delivering the keynote address at the 42nd Graduation Day of Guru Nanak College here, he said, “I am told that the Guru Nanak Educational Society, a non-profit organisation that runs the Guru Nanak College, is supported by 250 Sikh families living in Chennai. Despite the small size of the community, you are contributing to the State and to society, and doing so in the field of education. This is commendable,” he said.

While appreciating Guru Nanak College for functioning on the spirit of ‘for the benefit of all’, the President said the gurdwara within the campus has a langar kitchen that provides free meal to about 700 students daily. “Tamil Nadu is the state that gave India the idea of the mid-day meal programme in schools. But a mid-day meal at the college level is unique. Here again, I congratulate the college authorities,” he added.

While lauding 900 students who graduated from the college, Kovind said he was impressed with the fact that seven girls were among the 12 medal winners.Manjit Singh Nayar, general secretary and correspondent of Guru Nanak Educational Society, said they were planning to expand their education services to Kancheepuram and awaiting the approval from the State government.

Earlier, the President inaugurated  two buildings -- Guru Amar Das Block and Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Auditorium -- built on the  college premises.  Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani, trust members and college authorities were present on the occasion.

‘Leading cricket family of TN was a Sikh family’

Kovind recalled the bond between Tamil Nadu and Punjab during his address. “Over 100 years ago, the family of the late A G Ram Singh migrated from Amritsar to Chennai. Ram Singh became one of the pioneering cricketers of our country and mentored many local players here in this city. His sons, A G Milkha Singh and A G Kripal Singh, played for India. It used to be said that the leading cricket family of Tamil Nadu was a Sikh family. That sense of oneness, that unity in diversity, makes our country special,” he said

