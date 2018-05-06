In the name of Anitha, Pudukkottai duo buses 21 NEET candidates to Ernakulam for exam

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: WITH the Supreme Court staying the Madras High Court order on allocating exam centres in apirants’ home states just says before the NEET exam on Sunday, candidates who were allotted exam centres in Ernakulam were a worried lot. As bus and train tickets were unavailable, and tatkal bookings costly. some were about to give up and skip the test, when two Good Samaritans came to the rescue.

R Ramakrishnan, a salaried man, and M Arunmozhi, a social activist, from Pudukkottai, swung into action once they realised students would have to travel out of state. They raised money and organised a tempo traveller to take students to Ernakulam. As news of their efforts spread more students called for help. On Saturday morning, it was as many as 21 candidates and six parents who set off from Pudukkottai to Ernakulam in an omnibus. The duo, who raised `40,000, organised accommodation as well. The bus bears banners featuring Anitha, the medical aspirant from Ariyalur who committed suicide last year.

Speaking to Express on the phone, Arunmozhi said hadn’t realised how many students needed help. When calls started pouring in from across Pudukkottai, he and his friends decided to hire a bus. “We did this in the name of Anitha. We are just helping them write the exam. We will drop them off at their villages later,” he added.

R Nithish of Narimedu in Tiruchy district, who is travelling on the bus said. “There was no luck (with bus or train tickets), so I was about to give up my dream.” That is when his father came to know of these arrangements. “We immediately asked for help,” Nithish explained. A Subramanian, a parent, had decided his daughter skip NEET. “Ramakrishnan and Arunmozhi gave us hope,” said the farmer.