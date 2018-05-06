Home States Tamil Nadu

In the name of Anitha, Pudukkottai duo buses 21 NEET candidates to Ernakulam for exam

R Ramakrishnan, a salaried man, and M Arunmozhi, a social activist, from Pudukkottai, swung into action once they realised students would have to travel out of state.

Published: 06th May 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Members of last year's Movement hold a protest over the death of MBBS seat aspirant Anitha near the BJP office in Chennai. | Express

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: WITH the Supreme Court staying the Madras High Court order on allocating exam centres in apirants’ home states just says before the NEET exam on Sunday, candidates who were allotted exam centres in Ernakulam were a worried lot. As bus and train tickets were unavailable, and tatkal bookings costly. some were about to give up and skip the test, when two Good Samaritans came to the rescue.

R Ramakrishnan, a salaried man, and M Arunmozhi, a social activist, from Pudukkottai, swung into action once they realised students would have to travel out of state. They raised money and organised a tempo traveller to take students to Ernakulam. As news of their efforts spread more students called for help. On Saturday morning, it was as many as 21 candidates and six parents who set off from Pudukkottai to Ernakulam in an omnibus. The duo, who raised `40,000, organised accommodation as well. The bus bears banners featuring Anitha, the medical aspirant from Ariyalur who committed suicide last year.

Speaking to Express on the phone, Arunmozhi said hadn’t realised how many students needed help. When calls started pouring in from across Pudukkottai, he and his friends decided to hire a bus. “We did this in the name of Anitha. We are just helping them write the exam. We will drop them off at their villages later,” he added.

R Nithish of Narimedu in Tiruchy district, who is travelling on the bus said. “There was no luck (with bus or train tickets), so I was about to give up my dream.” That is when his father came to know of these arrangements. “We immediately asked for help,” Nithish explained. A Subramanian, a parent, had decided his daughter skip NEET. “Ramakrishnan and Arunmozhi gave us hope,” said the farmer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET Anitha Madras High Court

Comments

More from this section

A NEET ordeal for more than 1,500 students

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launches updated portals for MSME sector

‘Post members to district welfare panels for juvenile justice boards’

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats