Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET held in Puducherry

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was held in 12 centers here on Sunday amid tight security and heavy restrictions.

Published: 06th May 2018 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tensed Parents and children waiting outside the kendriya vidyalaya-1 premises ahead of NEET 2018 exam on sunday in Puducherry/ Express photo by G Pattabiraman.

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was held in 12 centers here on Sunday amid tight security and heavy restrictions.

As many as 8,894 candidates appeared for the examination in these centers.

The students who reached the centers much earlier than the scheduled time were subjected to strict checking before allowing them inside.

Tension prevailed at a Centre (Sarada Gangadharan college) as a girl who came late was not allowed in, resulting in her parents and some others arguing with the authorities.

However, they have to return back and the girl was not allowed in.

Tight security was made at the examination centres by the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET exam

Comments

More from this section

Southern Railway begins issue of unreserved tickets in Tamil

A NEET ordeal for more than 1,500 students

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launches updated portals for MSME sector

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats