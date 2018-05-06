NEET held in Puducherry

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was held in 12 centers here on Sunday amid tight security and heavy restrictions.

As many as 8,894 candidates appeared for the examination in these centers.

The students who reached the centers much earlier than the scheduled time were subjected to strict checking before allowing them inside.

Tension prevailed at a Centre (Sarada Gangadharan college) as a girl who came late was not allowed in, resulting in her parents and some others arguing with the authorities.

However, they have to return back and the girl was not allowed in.

Tight security was made at the examination centres by the police.