NEET woes: Tamil Nadu candidate's father dies of heart attack in Ernakulam

While the son was busy writing the exam, he developed health issues and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Published: 06th May 2018 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu NEET aspirant Kasthuri Mahalingam mourning his father's loss (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NEET examination didn't end on a happy note for Kasthuri Mahalingam from Tamil Nadu. His father 49-year-old Krishnaswamy collapsed and passed away after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. Kasthuri Mahalingam appeared for the examination at Nalanda Senior Secondary School at Thammanam. 

Krishnaswamy Srinivasan of Vilakudi in Thiruthuraipoondi taluk of Thiruvarur district had accompanied his son Kasthuri to Ernakulam. While the son was busy writing the exam, he developed health issues and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had complained of uneasiness and sought treatment at a clinic near the lodge where they had stayed on Saturday. According to Anparasham, his brother-in-law, who had accompanied them, after a while he became alright and they went back to the lodge.  

The body was taken to Vilakudi in an ambulance after his relatives arrived from Tamil Nadu. The ambulance was accompanied by the police till the border. Meanwhile, the District Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police had rushed to the hospital on hearing about the incident. 
 

