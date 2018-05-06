Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 3 lakh aid, expedites steps to bring back NEET aspirant's father's body from Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acting swiftly in the aftermath of the death of Krishnasamy, father of a native of Vilakudi in Nagapattinam district, who had accompanied his son to Ernakulam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex gratia of Rs. 3 lakh to the bereaved family and directing the concerned authorities to speed up the formalities to bring back the body to the native town.

In a statement issued today, Palaniswami said an amount of Rs. 3 lakh would be given to the bereaved family from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

He informed that Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary had contacted her Kerala counterpart, as per his directions, requesting him to direct the District Collector of Ernakulam to expedite the formalities to ferry the body of Krishnasamy, who died after suffering heart attack.

"I directed the Chief Secretary to speak to Kerala Chief Secretary to request to ask Ernakulam Collector Sabarullah to expedite the process for transporting the body to the native place," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

He also informed that as per his order an official team from Tamil Nadu was dispatched to Ernakulam to facilitate the process to bring back the body, besides expressing condolences to the bereaved family.

Later, he called up the deceased's wife over phone to share the grief, sources said.

Political leaders express shock

Political party leaders too have expressed condolences and shock on the death of Krishnasamy. DMK working president MK Stalin lamented that the life of Krishnasamy was snuffed out due to the hassles caused to the NEET aspirants.

Recalling the death of NEET aspirant Anitha, who committed suicide last year, he said now another life was lost.

Stalin also blamed the inability of Tamil Nadu government to get exemption from NEET despite the State Assembly passing unanimous resolutions by getting the nod of the President led to the loss of lives of Anitha and Krishnasamy.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Dr Tamilisai Soundarrajan expressed shock over the death of the father of NEET aspirant.

President of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) MH Jawahirullah too condoled the death of Krishnasamy.