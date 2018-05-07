Home States Tamil Nadu

Government aims at reducing incidence of blindness

Tamil Nadu has a blindness incidence of 1.4 per cent and the State government is planning to reduce it to 0.3 per cent by 2020, according to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

Health Minister C Vijaya Basker honouring medical inventor Jerzy Nawrocki from Poland during Reticon on Sunday. Also seen (from R) Dr Lalit Verma, Dr J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, TN, and Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals | Martin Louis

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has a blindness incidence of 1.4 per cent and the State government is planning to reduce it to 0.3 per cent by 2020, according to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. Speaking at the one-day 8th Reticon conference organised by Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital here on Sunday, he said that retinopathy of prematurity, a disease of the eye affecting prematurely born babies is a new emerging challenge for the State government. He said efforts are being taken by State government to prevent children from blindness by early screening.

“The government is saving many low birth weight infants by early screening. It is focused to bring down the blindness incidence from 1.4 per cent to 0.3 per cent by 2020,” he said. He said to tackle these problems, the State needed expertise and skills and these kinds of conferences would help the government to tackle eye-related problems.

Radhakrishnan said the government has now shifted its focus to glaucoma. “We still have challenges on cataract as 62 per cent of the population is affected by it. Again, glaucoma is one of the emerging challenges to the government as 5.8 per cent are affected. Also, 0.9 per cent are affected by corneal blindness,” he added.

Amar Agarwal, Chairman of the hospital, said the conference provided an opportunity for specialists to know about the latest innovations in retinal surgery and to share knowledge. The highlights of the conference were talks by professors, live surgeries and demonstrations on new procedures. Over 1,400 delegates from across the world participated in the conference, said Amar Agarwal. Health minister C Vijaya Basker inaugurated the conference.

