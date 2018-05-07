MK Stalin, S Ramadoss share dais, trigger bonhomie rumours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin and PMK founder S Ramadoss sharing dais at the traders’ meet near Chennai on Saturday has led to speculations over ushering in bonhomie between the two bitter rivals in Tamil Nadu politics.

Sharpening his attacks on DMK over the last few years, Ramadoss had been a bitter critic of DMK president M Karunanidhi and his son Stalin over a host of issues, including Cauvery water sharing row.However, he extended support to the April 5 bandh called by a nine-party combine of the opposition led by DMK demanding setting up of Cauvery Management Board. Yet, Ramadoss chose to attack DMK on the issue of dilution of certain provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Ramadoss’ son and Lok Sabha Member Anbumani Ramadoss too does not miss an opportunity that comes his way to target DMK. Against this background, both Ramadoss and Stalin participated in the traders’ meet organised by Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sankangalin Peramaippu.

Although it led to speculation that they might come closer in the backdrop of an attempt to build a broader alliance against the BJP, party leaders downplayed it as a mere coincidence. “There is nothing to assume. It is a coincidence that both leaders met at the traders’ meet,” a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, party sources noted that Stalin had advanced his participation in the event for certain reasons. Originally, he was scheduled to deliver the address in the evening. The two leaders had just inquired about each other’s health. The PMK founder asked about the health condition of Karunanidhi as well.The last occasion when both leaders met was at Gopalapuram in October last year when Ramadoss went to meet Karunanidhi, the sources said.

