Tamil Nadu: Is Arichal Munai a smugglers’ den?

TIRUCHY: In the wake of increase in smuggling of gold and narcotic substances along Tamil Nadu’s coast, Indian and Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies are keeping a close watch on Arichal Munai, located very close to the island nation.

Located at the extreme end of Dhanuskodi, Arichal Munai is considered the hub of smuggling activities. Gold is always in high demand in India while prices of the yellow metal are comparatively cheaper in Sri Lanka, which would probably explain the increase in smuggling of the yellow metal from there. Smugglers prefer the sea route to bring in large quantities of gold as airports have multiple security checks, which increase the chances of getting caught. The stretch from Tiruchendur to Vedaranyam off the Bay of Bengal usually records a high rate of smuggling as smugglers use the forest areas on the coast as cover.

What makes Arichal Munai a favourite of smugglers is its proximity to Talaimannar in Sri Lanka. Using a speedboat, a smuggler can travel from Talaimannar to Arichal Munai in just 20 minutes. Multiple agencies like Customs, Indian Coast Guard and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) are now closely monitoring the coastal belt of the State to curb smuggling.

In 2016-2017, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized gold worth more than Rs 16 crore in Rameswaram, smuggled through the sea route using country boats. In 2017-2018, the DRI seized gold worth over Rs 24 crore from coastal areas.

On May 2, the DRI arrested six persons and recovered 32.24 kg of gold worth Rs 10 crore from them. All the seized gold was smuggled from Sri Lanka.

Officials said the Union government’s decision to increase customs duty on gold has resulted in a rise in smuggling activity through Sri Lanka.

The spurt in gold smuggling from Sri Lanka figured in the high-level talks between India and Sri Lanka in New Delhi in February. The meeting was attended by DRI Director-General Debi Prasad Dash, and P S M Charles, Director-General of Sri Lanka Customs.

It was decided to strengthen co-operation between the two countries to prevent smuggling across borders.

