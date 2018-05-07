Tamil Nadu: NEET aspirant's father who died of heart attack doted on his talented son

N Ramesh and K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUVARUR/TIRUCHY: Vilakkudi went into mourning on Sunday after news of the passing away of Ramesh, alias S Krishnasamy, spread. A librarian at the Perugavazhndan branch library, 47-year-old Krishnasamy accompanied his medical aspirant son Kasturi Mahalingam to Ernakulam, where he died of cardiac arrest.

According to family members, the father and son took a train to Ernakulam on Friday night and sat near the toilet in an unreserved compartment. They managed to secure accommodation in a lodge. On Sunday morning, Krishnasamy felt uneasy and asked his son to go to the examination centre on his own. Sources said Krishnasamy complained of chest pain and those in the lodge took him to a hospital but was declared brought dead. The news was withheld from Kasturi Mahalingam till he completed the exam.

Krishnaswamy's widow Bharathi Mahadevi, who is the HM of a government school in Rayanallur, told Express, “When my husband spoke to me over the phone on Saturday evening, he said Kasturi was fine tuning his preparations. That was the last conversation between us. Our ambition was to see our son as a doctor. The long travel and stress took a toll on my husband.”

An avid chess player, Kasturi Mahalingam has been participating in competitions right from an early age, He studied Class 10 at a private school in Thiruthuraipoondi. Having secured 442 in the board exam, he moved to a school in Tiruchy for higher secondary education. “Kasturi was very attached to his father and was looking forward to spending vacations with him. Whenever he called from hostel, Kasturi expressed a strong desire to be with his dad. But his dreams have crashed,” Bharathi broke down.

Hailing from different communities, the couple’s was a love marriage that met with opposition from family members on both sides. Krishnasamy was popularly known as Disco Ramesh in the village, for he used to perform on stage during festivals. “After marriage, he gave up dance but trained students for competitions in local schools,” neighbours said.

The couple named their son after his maternal grandparents. P.Kannadhasan, a relative of Krishnasamy, said “Kasturi is a talented chess player and his appointed a coach to train him as he wanted to make him as a great chess player and also a doctor.” Trophies and medals that Kasturi won occupied most space in the showcase in their house on Melatheru.

Residents of Vilakkudi recalled that Krishnasamy was more of a friend to Kasturi and both of them were always spotted together roaming around on a two-wheeler whenever the boy came home from hostel.

R.Sudha, a neighbour, said “Krishnasamy would not leave Kasturi alone even for a minute. If Kasturi went to play cricket, he used to accompany him. He did not let Kasturi go alone even to the saloon for a hair-cut.”

On Sunday, shops were closed in Vilakkudi as a mark of respect to Krishnasamy. People from neighbouring villages also thronged to Vilakkudi to console the family members.

Agriculture minister R Doraikkannu, Nagapattinam MP Dr K Gopal, Nagapattinam MLA M Thamimun Ansari, SP Udhayakumar of People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy (PMANE), DMK district secretary Poondi Kalaivanan were among those who visited Krishnasamy’s house and offered condolences.