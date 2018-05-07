When trains put brakes on their dreams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: These aspiring doctors’ years of hard work has gone waste because of delay due to railway yard up-gradation work at Arakkonam on Sunday. At least two candidates said they could not appear for NEET because of delay in operation of trains. “I have been punished for no fault of mine. I prepared for two years. But, I could not write the exam which means one year is wasted,” said 17-year-old M Krishi Chouhan.

Chouhan went to Salem to her maternal grandparent's house to prepare for NEET. “It was a one-month crash course. I had prepared well. On Saturday, I boarded the Coimbatore - Chennai Shatabdi Express in Salem at 2.39. I was scheduled to reach Chennai Central at 10.25 pm. But, the train was diverted and it reached Villupuram around 7 am on Sunday,” said Krishi. “I kept asking the TTE, but he said the train would reach the destination around 2 am or so. So, I waited, but it was diverted and reached Villupuram around 7 am only.

With the help of a doctor in the train, I took a taxi and reached my exam centre ( Kola Saraswathi Vaishnav Senior Secondary School, Kilpauk) at 9.57 am. But, the security denied me entry. He said he could not communicate the matter to officials in the exam hall, Krishi explained. Even the CBSE board refused to allow when we called them over the phone,” the candidate said.

In a similar case, Akhiya from Malapuram in Kerala also could not write the exam because her train Chennai Central Super Fast Express was delayed by five hours. “The train was scheduled to reach at 5.40 am on Sunday, but it reached at around 9.40 am. I reached the centre at 9.50 am, but was not allowed in” said Akhiya.