Home States Tamil Nadu

When trains put brakes on their dreams

These aspiring doctors’ years of hard work has gone waste because of delay due to railway yard up-gradation work at Arakkonam on Sunday.

Published: 07th May 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: These aspiring doctors’ years of hard work has gone waste because of delay due to railway yard up-gradation work at Arakkonam on Sunday. At least two candidates said they could not appear for NEET because of delay in operation of trains. “I have been punished for no fault of mine. I prepared for two years. But, I could not write the exam which means one year is wasted,” said 17-year-old M Krishi Chouhan.

Chouhan went to Salem to her maternal grandparent's house to prepare for NEET. “It was a one-month crash course. I had prepared well. On Saturday, I boarded the  Coimbatore - Chennai Shatabdi Express in Salem at 2.39. I was scheduled to reach Chennai Central at 10.25 pm. But, the train was diverted and it reached Villupuram around 7 am on Sunday,” said Krishi. “I kept asking the TTE, but he said the train would reach the destination around 2 am or so. So, I waited, but it was diverted and reached Villupuram around 7 am only.

With the help of a doctor in the train, I took a taxi and reached my exam centre ( Kola Saraswathi Vaishnav Senior Secondary School, Kilpauk) at 9.57 am. But, the security denied me entry. He said he could not communicate the matter to officials in the exam hall, Krishi explained. Even the CBSE board refused to allow when we called them over the phone,” the candidate said.

In a similar case, Akhiya from Malapuram in Kerala also could not write the exam because her train Chennai Central Super Fast Express was delayed by five hours. “The train was scheduled to reach at 5.40 am on Sunday, but it reached at around 9.40 am. I reached the centre at 9.50 am, but was not allowed in” said Akhiya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
doctors NEET Kerala

Comments

More from this section

Arakkonam works wreak havoc on students’ future

Government aims at reducing incidence of blindness

MK Stalin, S Ramadoss share dais, trigger bonhomie rumours

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats