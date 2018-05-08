Home States Tamil Nadu

CBI probe into DSP’s suicide withdrawn

The several twists and turns in the suicide case of former Namakkal Deputy Superintendent of Police R Vishnupriya, who investigated into the alleged honour killing of Dalit Youth.

Published: 08th May 2018 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Prabhakar T
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The several twists and turns in the suicide case of former Namakkal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R Vishnupriya, who investigated into the alleged honour killing of Dalit Youth Gokulraj in Namakkal, has almost come to an end. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that has been investigating into the case for nearly two years, has filed a report with the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Coimbatore that it is withdrawing the case as no further development has been found.

According to judicial sources, a couple of months back, CBI officials have submitted a report to the Chief Judicial Magistrate KR Madhurasekaran that there is no suspicion found in the suicide of the DSP Vishnupriya and hence the case can be withdrawn. On receiving it, Chief Judicial Magistrate has summoned Vishnupriya’s father M Ravi on April 24 to appear before the Court on Wednesday to file his statement, if he has any objection with it. 

In the report, CBI has told the Court that they have inquired with the senior police officials including the then Namakkal Superintendent of Police SR Senthilkumar and other senior police officials, sources privy to the report told Express. The CBI has also inquired with two friends of Vishnupriya, with whom the DSP spoke over the telephone on the day of committing suicide.

In 2015, DSP Vishnupriya was investigating the murder case of Gokulraj, who was reportedly murdered by a caste outfit leader Yuvaraj and his accomplices for speaking to a Caste Hindu girl.  Before the arrest of the prime accused Yuvaraj, on September 18, 2015, Vishnupriya was found dead by hanging at her official quarters in Namakkal district. In the aftermath of her suicide, DSP’s father M Ravi and her friend K Mageshwari had alleged that she committed suicide because of the pressure from top officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dalit Central Bureau of Investigation

Comments

More from this section

Night patrol takes a tragic turn for constable

Over 28,000 register for engineering admissions

Membership drive, new office-bearers key topics at AIADMK meet

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'